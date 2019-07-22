Peace Street ramp onto Capital Boulevard to close

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An important ramp near downtown Raleigh is set to close for demolition and subsequent reconstruction.

NCDOT officials say the Peace Street ramp leading onto northbound Capital Boulevard will close on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 a.m. The ramp will be closed for 90 days while the old structure is demolished and a new ramp is constructed.

Detours will go up leading drivers from Peace Street to Person Street and Wake Forest Road and then onto Automotive Way. Motorists that use the ramp and Capital Boulevard to access Wade Avenue are advised to use Glenwood Avenue instead. Officials add that those coming from downtown Raleigh should use McDowell Street, which turns into Capital Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time to navigate around detours and alternate routes for the duration of the closure.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now