RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a peaceful march Friday afternoon has reached the grounds of the State Capitol.

Traffic is no longer impacted and all roads are open.

Raleigh and State Capitol police are on the scene.

A CBS 17 crew shot video of the capitol protest. Pro-Palestinian signs and flags could be seen while protesters chanted slogans in relation to the Israel-Hamas War currently in Gaza.

The marchers started near the N.C. State Memorial Belltower and headed downtown, police said.

