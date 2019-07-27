Pedestrian critically injured in crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Ramsey Street between Rosehill Road and Langdon Street.

The pedestrian was crossing the road when the crash happened, police say.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).