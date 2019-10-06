Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Wayne County near Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Wayne County, officials say.
The incident was reported between 7:30 and 8 a.m. along U.S 70 near Goldsboro, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The name of the person who died was not available Sunday afternoon.
No other information was released by troopers.
