Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Wayne County near Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Wayne County, officials say.

The incident was reported between 7:30 and 8 a.m. along U.S 70 near Goldsboro, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The name of the person who died was not available Sunday afternoon.

No other information was released by troopers.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now