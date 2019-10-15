Pedophile who abused up to 200 children found dead in prison

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(CNN) – A man described as one of Britain’s worst pedophiles has been found dead in jail, according to CNN International.

Richard Huckle, 33, who claimed to have abused almost 200 Malaysian children, died at Full Sutton prison in Yorkshire, England, on Sunday, the UK’s Ministry of Justice confirmed in a statement, according to CNN.

UK media reported that Huckle had been stabbed to death.

According to CNN, Huckle received 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for offenses against children aged between six months and 12 years.

Reports say that Huckle confessed to abusing children on a blog he published on the dark web, an area of the Internet not easily accessible to the general user.

According to Court News UK at the time of sentencing, Huckle posed as a Christian English teacher to groom and abuse children, including one as young as six months, in a poor Malaysian community over nine years.

The photographer took pictures and videos of himself raping children that he groomed from schools and orphanages, and shared the images with other pedophiles on the dark web, Court News UK reported during the trial.

In his blog, Huckle awarded himself “Pedopoints” on a type of scorecard, claiming to have abused 191 children, CNN reports.

Court documents say Huckle forced himself upon victims and made them pose with signs to advertise his business entitled “Pedophiles & Poverty: Child Lover Guide.”

Authorities were tipped off after investigating a pedophile website. The website reportedly had 9,000 members before it was shut down.

Officials say they recovered more than 20,000 indecent images of children from Huckle’s computers and cameras, including more than 1,000 of which showed him raping and abusing children in his care.

