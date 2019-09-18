Pennsylvania senator resigns following child pornography charges

HARRISBURG, PA (WBRE/WYOU) — A four-term Pennsylvania senator has resigned after being charged with possession of child pornography.

Sen. Mike Folmer (R-48) is accused of uploading a child pornography image using the social networking site Tumblr.

Investigators went to Folmer’s house and found images of child pornography on his phone after receiving a cyber tip.

The 63-year-old represents the 48th district, which covers Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York Counties.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-25) and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) issued the following statement announcing the resignation of Senator Folmer.

“We are sickened and disturbed by the charges brought against Mike Folmer yesterday. We have reviewed the criminal complaint and spoke with Mike Folmer early this morning to insist on his resignation from the Senate. We are in receipt of his letter of resignation and the 48th Senatorial District seat is now vacant.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) publicly called for Folmer’s resignation earlier Wednesday.

As president of the Pennsylvania Senate, I call for Senator Folmer’s immediate resignation or rapid expulsion from the chamber. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2019

