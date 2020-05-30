Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two children and their unborn sibling have been killed in a Kenyan police operation aimed at detaining their father, a human rights group said Saturday. Police, who called the man a suspected Islamic extremist with an al-Qaida linked group, confirmed the children's deaths and asserted they were used as "human shields."

A police report seen by The Associated Press said an elite unit went to the house of Mohamed Mapenzi in Kibundani area of coastal Kwale County in search of firearms Friday night.