ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Person County teacher has been charged with sexual activity with a student, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was contacted by Person County Schools in reference to a possible sexual encounter between a teacher and a student.

An investigation began and it was determined an incident happened outside of the school at a private residence in Person County, the sheriff’s office said. The victim and suspect cooperated throughout the investigation and charges were filed.

Tyrone Khalil Outlaw, 28, of Roxboro, was charged and placed in the Person County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Outlaw, according to Sheriff Jason Wilborn, is a teacher at Person High School. According to his bio on the school’s website, Outlaw is a Person County and a 2013 graduate of the high school. He teaches social studies.

Outlaw was suspended with pay on Wednesday, the school system said, pending the completion of a personnel investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” said Schools Superintendant Dr. Rodney Peterson, Superintendent. “We are deeply concerned by any allegation of an inappropriate relationship. Upon receiving an allegation of potential misconduct, we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that all appropriate measures are taken. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide support to our students, families, and staff during this time.”

The sheriff’s office said it is working closely with the school system on the investigation, which

is ongoing.

In the 2010s, Outlaw played college basketball for both UNC Greensboro and Virginia Tech.