ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roxboro man purchased a $5 scratch-off and won the first $200,000 prize in the new Cash Payout game, the NC Lottery announced Monday.

Samuel Lee bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Winners Mart on North Madison Boulevard in Roxboro.

Lee arrived at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to collect his prize. After completing the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

Cash Payout debuted this month with five $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

