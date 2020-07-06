Person dies in fall from balcony of oceanfront hotel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a person apparently fell from a balcony on an upper floor of the Bluewater Resort Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the resort at 2001 South Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach police said.

The person who fell did not survive, according to police.

Police are still investigating and do not have any more information about the circumstances that led to the fall.

LATEST HEADLINES: