Person hospitalized following shootout at Cruizer’s gas station in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Cruizer’s gas station near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road early Sunday morning.

Witnesses at the scene tell CBS 17 two cars, a white car and black car, were shooting at each other, when someone in a black dodge charger was shot in the rear end. That person was transported to the other hospital.

The white car fled the scene but was located by police in a nearby parking lot.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.