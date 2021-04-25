Person riding bicycle airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Randolph County; driver charged with DUI

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person riding a bicycle was airlifted to Baptist hospital after being hit by a car on Old Thomasville Road in Randolph County on Friday night.

According to State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of Prospect Church Road when a Ford Mustang crossed the center lane and crashed head-on with a Jeep.

The crash caused the Jeep to spin, flip over and hit the person on the bicycle.

The bicyclist was flown to Baptist hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mustang has been charged with DUI, driving left of center, driving with an expired tag and expired inspection.

The drivers and passengers of the Mustang and Jeep weren’t seriously injured.

