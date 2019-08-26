Person shot at NC shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting at a shopping center in northeast Charlotte Monday.

The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. on N. Tryon Street between Tom Hunter Road and Orchard Trace Lane. Medic confirmed the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.

Officers at the scene had a portion of the parking lot roped off in front of several businesses, including MT BIlliards, 49ers Bodega and a Beauty Center.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting but did confirm that no suspects were taken into custody.

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

