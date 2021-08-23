Pfizer COVID vaccine goes by new name after FDA approval

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – With full approval also comes a new name for the first COVID-19 vaccine to cross the FDA finish line.

The Pfizer vaccine has gone by Pfizer, Pfizer-BioNTech, and BNT162b2 in the science community.

It will now be marketed as Comirnaty. The name is pronounced (koe-mir-na-tee).

So where did the name come from?

Pfizer announced in December the name is a combination of the works COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity. The company said the name was to highlight the first authorization of an mRNA vaccine and the global efforts that made it possible.

On Monday, Pfizer said it intended to submit for approval of Comirnaty in children ages 12 through 15 once there was six months’ worth of data.

Third doses for the immunocompromise and boosters for the general public will also need their own approval at a later time.

The FDA wants to see at least six months of data for those uses, too.