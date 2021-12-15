Pfizer opens $68.5 million facility in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A big investment is coming to Durham. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it opened a new clinical manufacturing facility in the Bull City.

The company said the $68.5 million facility is part of a larger investment in gene therapy manufacturing.

Pfizer said it has plans for a total investment of $800 million to build three gene therapy manufacturing facilities, supporting gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing in North Carolina.

The FDA describes gene therapy as “a technique that modifies a person’s genes to treat or cure disease.”

Pfizer said the Durham building would be home to its BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences Group. It’s expected to create more than 50 new jobs. About 40 employees from Pfizer’s Chapel Hill site would transfer over to the Durham site.