Philadelphia man in custody after being accused of stabbing his 6 family members

Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in the head and neck by her suspected family member

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WPHL) – Philadelphia police arrested a man after his six family members were stabbed while sleeping early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of North Front Street just after 4:00 am.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found six injured victims ranging from 26 to 46 years old.

Police said a 46-year-old woman is suffering from head and neck wounds and is currently in a nearby hospital, where she was placed in critical condition by medics.

The other five victims were taken to a nearby hospital, too, and placed in stable condition by medics.

Additionally, police said blood was present on the walls, doors and floors of the home.

Officers also said they found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades in the home.

Police said they found a man who fit the suspect’s description three blocks away and took him into custody after also discovering he had blood and cuts on him.

The investigation remains ongoing.