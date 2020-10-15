Phillips Farms of Cary has something the whole family will “fall” for this season

If you’re looking for a “fall-tastic” and fun way to enjoy the month of October, head to Phillips Farms of Cary.

From their new fall market to your family favorites, Phillips Farms has something for everyone to have a “gourd” time.

“You can get all your pumpkins, hay bales, corn stalks, all of your seasonal activities and planter pots. Everything you need to get your house looking good. We have our Corn Maze, Family Fun Park, which Family Fun Park has over 30 activities in it. And now our pumpkin patch is open, so you can pick a pumpkin right off the vine and or at our market,” says owner Michael Phillips.

General admission is $12 and includes the Family Fun Park and the Corn Maze. Once you are there, you can pay extra to enjoy the pumpkin launcher, pumpkin slingshot, as well as feed the goats or fish!

For Phillips, the pumpkin launcher is a fun way to launch your weekend.

“You can shoot a softball, little bit bigger size pumpkin about 150 miles per hour and hit different targets that we have up there. Mainly different college teams, that’s what we put up all over. If you can hit your college team, usually the sign will explode and everyone has a good time with that.”

During the month of October, they’ll be hosting a few “Spooktacular” events you and the family should “carve” out some time for. First up is Oktoberfest on October 17th, which will have local breweries and food trucks.

You’ll also want to head to the farm for Halloween.

“For Halloween we are actually doing a trunk or treat, but it will be wide open. Cars will be spaced. So families can come individually and still experience their trick-or-treat tradition but very safely and out in the open,” says Phillips.

Making memories as well as staying safe is a top priority for all at Phillips Farms.

“We’re already adapting to what we need to do so families can still get out and have a good time. Every person at each station has a sanitize bottle that they spray after each use. Our employees are wearing masks, our parkers are wearing masks even though they’re out in the wide open. We’re trying to make everyone feel as normal as possible but still just 100% safe.”

Even though it is only October, they are already working on more family fun activities for the upcoming holiday season.

You can head to their website, www.phillipsfarmsofcary.com, for more information on tickets and future events.