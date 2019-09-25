Photo of young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) — A heartwarming photo of a young kid saying a prayer over a Florida deputy is making its rounds across the nation.
The wife of the deputy, Justine Tucker, said in a Facebook post that a young man named Juan came to their table at Zaxby’s. It was then that Juan asked for Deputy Cameron Tucker’s hand in prayer for his safety and protection.
Tucker is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Justine added in the post that “after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman.”
The post has since been liked by more than 40,000 people and shared more than 19,000 times.
