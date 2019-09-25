Photo of young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) — A heartwarming photo of a young kid saying a prayer over a Florida deputy is making its rounds across the nation.

The wife of the deputy, Justine Tucker, said in a Facebook post that a young man named Juan came to their table at Zaxby’s. It was then that Juan asked for Deputy Cameron Tucker’s hand in prayer for his safety and protection.

Tucker is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Justine added in the post that “after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman.”

The post has since been liked by more than 40,000 people and shared more than 19,000 times.

Tonight was a night that I will never forget. This picture is a reminder of God’s constant love and perfect timing…. Posted by Justine Tucker on Saturday, September 21, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now