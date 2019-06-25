PHOTOS: Guns stolen after SUV crashes through wall of NC gun shop

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

Someone drove an SUV through the wall of a Greensboro gun shop and went inside to steal guns and cash (Photo via WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro Police said someone drove an SUV into a firearms store and stole several guns early Tuesday morning.

The white SUV plowed into the brick around 5:15 a.m. at the Atlas Firearms store. The business is located on Raleigh Street in Greensboro.

Police said the SUV slammed into the exterior side of the building. It created a hole big enough for the person to run inside and steal several guns and cash.

There are no reports of any injuries or a suspect at this time.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now