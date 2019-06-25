PHOTOS: Guns stolen after SUV crashes through wall of NC gun shop

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro Police said someone drove an SUV into a firearms store and stole several guns early Tuesday morning.
The white SUV plowed into the brick around 5:15 a.m. at the Atlas Firearms store. The business is located on Raleigh Street in Greensboro.
Police said the SUV slammed into the exterior side of the building. It created a hole big enough for the person to run inside and steal several guns and cash.
There are no reports of any injuries or a suspect at this time.
