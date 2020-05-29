PHOTOS: Man walking dog along beach finds house washed away in OBX

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While a man was out for an afternoon stroll with his dog, he stumbled upon house debris stretching along the shore in Rodanthe.
It was concluded later that the debris, in fact, belonged to a house that washed away in Rodanthe of Dare County.
No further information is available at this time.
