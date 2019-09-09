PHOTOS: Raleigh police turn to public for help 1 month after murder of teen basketball star

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Department homicide detectives are continuing their follow-up work concerning the August 9 murder of Desmond Myles Jenkins, and are requesting public assistance in the form of tips that might help them advance the investigation, according to a press release.

The 18-year-old, a graduate of Sanderson High School in Raleigh, was a high school basketball star who had been recruited to play at a nearby college.

It's been a month. Detectives are sharing these images of the suspect vehicle and need your help solving the homicide of Desmond Myles Jenkins (18 years old) in the Six Forks Station Apartments area Aug.9

📲PLEASE CALL 919-834-HELP WITH INFO. ANYTHING HELPS. @CrimeStoppersNC pic.twitter.com/xW9122427p — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) September 9, 2019

The Friday night shooting happened in north Raleigh in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane, according to police.

According to a press release, when RPD officers arrived at the crime scene, they located the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A black Chevrolet Avalanche (believed to be manufactured between 2002-06), with aftermarket wheels, was seen in the area immediately after shots were heard.

Jenkins was taken to WakeMed, where police say he died from his injuries.

Desmond Myles Jenkins in a photo from Vance-Granville Community College head basketball coach Gregory E. Ackles Jr.



Detectives stress that any information-even things that might seem to be insignificant-could help bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

They ask that anyone who has any knowledge or a reason to have suspicions to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now