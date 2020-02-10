PHOTOS, SNOW TOTALS: NC mountains see snowfall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Several counties in Western North Carolina, northwestern South Carolina and northern Georgia were blanketed in snow on Saturday morning.

WSPA received numerous videos and pictures from viewers around the area:

  • Snow in Williamston (Sharon Redding)
  • Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)
  • Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)
  • Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)
  • Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)
  • Snow in Greenville (Darryl Crowe)
  • Snow in West Union (Mary LaChambre)
  • Winter enjoying the snow (Yavette Davis)
  • (Joni Keeling)
  • Snow in Williamston SC at Piercetown community (Leigh Carter Hurst)
  • (Joni Keeling)
  • (Judy Clark)
  • (Caitlin Spees)
  • (Corie Grubbs)
  • Snow in Greenville (Eva Galo)
  • (Kathy Wilsie)
  • Snow in Liberty (Tara Cosma)
  • Snow in Hendersonville (April Perry)
  • Tablerock Visiting Center (Michaelann Joy Hall)
  • Snow in Belton (Sharon Redding)
  • Snow in Greenville (Kaylan McFalls)
  • Snow in Greenville (Chameko McGee)

According to the National Weather Service, over four inches of snow fell in parts of Oconee County, while Northeast Georgia saw up to 8 inches.

Here are snow totals for various areas:

NORTH CAROLINA

BUNCOMBE COUNTY
0.5″ – ASHEVILLE AIRPORT
0.2″ – LEICESTER
HENDERSON COUNTY
0.8″ – HORSE SHOE
JACKSON COUNTY
2.0″ – 4 WNW CASHIERS
1.0″ – BALSAM
MACON COUNTY
3.5″ – BURNINGTOWN
3.3″ – 3 SW BURNINGTOWN
2.5″ – FRANKLIN
POLK COUNTY
1.2″ – SALUDA
SWAIN COUNTY
1.5″ – BRYSON CITY
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY
1.5″ – CONNESTEE
1.0″ – 2 NE ROCKY BOTTOM
YANCEY COUNTY
3.5″ – 2 NNE WOLF LAUREL

SOUTH CAROLINA

ANDERSON COUNTY
2.0″ – 4 miles W SANDY SPRINGS
1.5″ – 5 miles W WILLIAMSTON
GREENVILLE COUNTY
1.0″ – 2 NE MAULDIN
1.0″ – 6 N TRAVELERS REST
1.0″ – 2 SW FIVE FORKS
0.8″ – 4 NNW GREER
OCONEE COUNTY
4.5″ – MOUNTAIN REST
4.0″ – WESTMINSTER
3.8″ – WALHALLA
3.5″ – SENECA
2.2″ – 5 W SIX MILE
PICKENS COUNTY
3.3″ – W LIBERTY
3.0″ – 7 W PICKENS
3.0″ – CENTRAL
2.5″ – EASLEY
2.5″ – 3 NW LIBERTY

GEORGIA


ELBERT COUNTY
2.0″ – 2 SE NUBERG
FRANKLIN COUNTY
4.2″ – 4 NW CARNESVILLE
HABERSHAM COUNTY
6.3″ – 2 NW TURNERVILLE
5.3″ – CLARKESVILLE
5.0″ – MOUNT AIRY
3.0″ – 10 WNW TURNERVILLE
HART COUNTY
2.5″ – BOWERSVILLE
2.0″ – 4 ESE GUMLOG
RABUN COUNTY
8.0″ – 8 SW CLAYTON
5.6″ – SKY VALLEY
5.5″ – 2 NW TIGER
4.0″ – 6 W TIGER
3.8″ – 1 S DILLARD
STEPHENS COUNTY
4.5″ – TOCCOA
4.0″ – 3 S TOCCOA
4.0″ – MARTIN
2.7″ – 3 NW TOCCOA

