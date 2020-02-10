PHOTOS, SNOW TOTALS: NC mountains see snowfall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Several counties in Western North Carolina, northwestern South Carolina and northern Georgia were blanketed in snow on Saturday morning.

WSPA received numerous videos and pictures from viewers around the area:



Snow in Williamston (Sharon Redding)

Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)













Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)

Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)

Snow in Greenville (Katelyn Behlmer)



















































Snow in Greenville (Darryl Crowe)

Snow in West Union (Mary LaChambre)

Winter enjoying the snow (Yavette Davis)

(Joni Keeling)

Snow in Williamston SC at Piercetown community (Leigh Carter Hurst)

(Joni Keeling)

(Judy Clark)

(Caitlin Spees)

(Corie Grubbs)

Snow in Greenville (Eva Galo)

(Kathy Wilsie)

Snow in Liberty (Tara Cosma)

Snow in Hendersonville (April Perry)

Tablerock Visiting Center (Michaelann Joy Hall)

Snow in Belton (Sharon Redding)

Snow in Greenville (Kaylan McFalls)

Snow in Greenville (Chameko McGee)

According to the National Weather Service, over four inches of snow fell in parts of Oconee County, while Northeast Georgia saw up to 8 inches.

Here are snow totals for various areas:

NORTH CAROLINA

BUNCOMBE COUNTY

0.5″ – ASHEVILLE AIRPORT

0.2″ – LEICESTER

HENDERSON COUNTY

0.8″ – HORSE SHOE

JACKSON COUNTY

2.0″ – 4 WNW CASHIERS

1.0″ – BALSAM

MACON COUNTY

3.5″ – BURNINGTOWN

3.3″ – 3 SW BURNINGTOWN

2.5″ – FRANKLIN

POLK COUNTY

1.2″ – SALUDA

SWAIN COUNTY

1.5″ – BRYSON CITY

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY

1.5″ – CONNESTEE

1.0″ – 2 NE ROCKY BOTTOM

YANCEY COUNTY

3.5″ – 2 NNE WOLF LAUREL

SOUTH CAROLINA

ANDERSON COUNTY

2.0″ – 4 miles W SANDY SPRINGS

1.5″ – 5 miles W WILLIAMSTON

GREENVILLE COUNTY

1.0″ – 2 NE MAULDIN

1.0″ – 6 N TRAVELERS REST

1.0″ – 2 SW FIVE FORKS

0.8″ – 4 NNW GREER

OCONEE COUNTY

4.5″ – MOUNTAIN REST

4.0″ – WESTMINSTER

3.8″ – WALHALLA

3.5″ – SENECA

2.2″ – 5 W SIX MILE

PICKENS COUNTY

3.3″ – W LIBERTY

3.0″ – 7 W PICKENS

3.0″ – CENTRAL

2.5″ – EASLEY

2.5″ – 3 NW LIBERTY

GEORGIA



ELBERT COUNTY

2.0″ – 2 SE NUBERG

FRANKLIN COUNTY

4.2″ – 4 NW CARNESVILLE

HABERSHAM COUNTY

6.3″ – 2 NW TURNERVILLE

5.3″ – CLARKESVILLE

5.0″ – MOUNT AIRY

3.0″ – 10 WNW TURNERVILLE

HART COUNTY

2.5″ – BOWERSVILLE

2.0″ – 4 ESE GUMLOG

RABUN COUNTY

8.0″ – 8 SW CLAYTON

5.6″ – SKY VALLEY

5.5″ – 2 NW TIGER

4.0″ – 6 W TIGER

3.8″ – 1 S DILLARD

STEPHENS COUNTY

4.5″ – TOCCOA

4.0″ – 3 S TOCCOA

4.0″ – MARTIN

2.7″ – 3 NW TOCCOA

More headlines from CBS17.com: