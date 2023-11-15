RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to two bank robberies.

On Sept. 18 around 12:39 p.m., police responded to a bank robbery at First National Bank on 7100 Creedmoor Road. Then on Tuesday, around 4:20 p.m., a robbery was reported at Truist Bank at 8320 Creedmoor Road.

In both incidents, police say the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. The tellers then complied and the suspect later fled.

Suspect images courtesy Raleigh Police Department

According to police in both robberies, a weapon was implied but not seen.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers deployed a K-9 unit to search for the suspect.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.