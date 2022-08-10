DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a bank robbery suspect they believe may be behind four robberies.

The robberies all occurred in Durham with the first happening in October 2021 and the most recent in July. Police did not say how much money was taken from any of the banks. No one was hurt an the incidents.

In each incident, Durham police said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. After getting the money, they said she ran off. The robberies all happened at different hours throughout the day.

The robbery suspect was described as a short, black woman with a thin build. Surveillance photos show her wearing sunglasses and a facemask in each of the robberies.

The four robberies include:

October 5, 2021: SunTrust Bank in the 5700 block of Fayetteville Road was robbed at 9:46 a.m.

October 23, 2021: Wells Fargo Bank in the 4700 block of Hope Valley Road was robbed at 10:13 a.m.

July 14, 2022: First Citizen’s Bank in the 4000 block of North Roxboro Street was robbed at 1:54 p.m.

July 19, 2022:Truist Bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Blvd was robbed at 4:56 p.m.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Investigator J.S. Smith at (919)560-4440 ext. 29365 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers do not have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward through CrimeStoppers.