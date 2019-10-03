Picture circulating social media depicts Rocky Mount councilman as Jesus

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount councilman is responding after an image portraying him as Jesus Christ appeared on social media.

“I don’t know why a person would do that,” said Andre Knight. “This election is very important. We have a lot of momentum in Rocky Mount.”

With election day inching closer, the incumbent councilman said the image circulating on social media concerns him.

“Someone took my face and put it on the face of Jesus Christ,” said Knight. “What they meant for evil or being funny, I didn’t take it as that.”

Knight said he hasn’t been able to pin down exactly where the post originated.

“I believe it derived from a lot of negative social media on certain groups that are detractors and aren’t for the progress of Rocky Mount,” said Knight.

However, Tarrick Pittman, Knight’s competitor in the Ward 1 race, told CBS 17 via social media that he believes the image came from a member of Knight’s own camp.

“For the person who created it, you meant it for evil, but God meant it for my good,” said Knight. “It shows that my faith is still in my lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

While early voting is underway, those numbers aren’t publically available, so it’s unclear what impact if any this image might have had on the election.

Knight told CBS 17 that, regardless of who people plan on voting for, it’s important they make their voices heard at the ballot box.

