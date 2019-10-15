Pilot dies when aircraft goes down near Moore County runway

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 66-year-old Moore County man died when his aircraft crashed near a private airstrip near Vass, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.
Charles Grant Fitzgerald, Jr., of Cameron was flying a two-seater aircraft from Camden, South Carolina to Vass when the plane when down, the sheriff’s office said.
The plane was found around 12:45 a.m. upside-down a few hundred yards from Fitzgerald’s private airstrip.
“After an extensive search of the area, Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation, located the wreckage in a heavily wooded area off of Cranes Creek Road in the Cameron-Vass area of Moore County,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a release.
Fitzgerald was retired from the military and served as a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, the sheriff said.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and is investigating.
