Pinetops police searching for suspect vehicle after early morning shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Pinetops are investigating after two people were shot inside a car early Saturday morning in the area of N. 2nd Street.

Authorities say shortly after 2 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed two vehicles following each other and then heard gunshots.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the vehicles caught up with the other and they began colliding with each other just before shots were fired.

The officer then located one of the vehicles which was wrecked and both occupants inside were suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital. One was treated and released and the other remains in the hospital.

Police are searching for the second vehicle, a burgundy Chevy Malibu, which fled from the scene.

Police say a possible reward will be offered for information leading to a conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact The Pinetops Police Department at 252-827-5014.