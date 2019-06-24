Pit bulls found chained to car axles in dog fighting case; man facing 75 charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing 75 charges in connection with 42 pit bulls that were seized following an investigation into dog fighting in York County.

Deputies say Anthonio Latoranodo Orr, 49, was served with 75 warrants Monday of animal fighting or baiting act penalty, ill treatment of animals, violation of county ordinance, trafficking ice crack cocaine, weapons violations, and other drug violations.

The York County Sheriff’s Office Code for Enforcement were responsible for investigating an ongoing issue at a property on McConnells Highway on June 20, where they found dozens of dogs being restrained by car axles buried into the ground.

A further examination of the scene led to the officers finding evidence of dog fighting which allowed them to obtain a search warrant removing the dogs from the area.

“This is a good example of Animal Control and the York County Sheriff’s Office working together to protect our community and animals,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

When asked about the condition of the dogs seized, York County Public Information Officer Trish Startup said that the animal shelter was caring for them, and that the influx of animals means the shelter is looking for more foster homes for adoptable dogs.

“Since this is an ongoing investigation, we can’t comment on the matter. We want to assure the public that the York County Animal Shelter is providing the necessary care for the dogs,” Startup said. “Due to the influx of dogs at the shelter, we are in need of York County residents to provide foster homes to our adoptable and rescue dogs. If interested in providing a foster home, please contact Heather Dry at heather.dry@yorkcountygov.com.”

As the dogs are being cared for, Orr is being held in the York County Detention Center on a $150,225 bond.

This investigation remains active and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now