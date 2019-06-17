Plane crash that killed 4 people, 2 dogs caused by weather, report says

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – A plane crash that killed four people and two dogs in Nash County on June 7 happened due to a “weather encounter,” according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

A review of recorded weather radar data that was conducted following the accident showed the plane was near heavy rain and thunderstorms at the time of the accident, the report said.

According to the report, the flight was over eastern North Carolina when the pilot reported weather ahead on the radar. The flight was cleared to Franklin VOR after discussing with the controller, the report said.

The pilot reported entering the area of rain about two minutes prior to the accident. The plane was then observed climbing before a rapidly descending right turn and loss of radio and radar contact, the report said.

“The controller made numerous attempts to contact the pilot, to no avail,” the report read.

The plane hit a wooded area about four miles northeast of Castalia. Parts of the wings and a section of the elevator were found about 1.4 miles northeast of the main wreckage, the report said.

The pilot was also the registered owner and operator of the plane. He had a private pilot certificate with an airplane single-engine land rating. He had logged about 312 total hours of flight time. That included 147 hours in the accident plane, the report said.

The pilot-rated passenger also held a private pilot certificate with an airplane single-engine land rating. He had logged about 1,062 total hours of flight time with 173 hours in the accident plane, the report said.

The victims were identified as Gregory Boll, 57, Evva Leigh Boll, 48, Roberta Laquidara, 52 and Felix Laquidara, 53, all of Naples, Florida. The flight, which originated from Naples, was bound for Easton, Maryland, the report said.

Two dogs were also killed in the crash.

Click here to read the entire report.

