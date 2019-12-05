Planning organization seeks public input on plan to reduce single-occupancy vehicle use in the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) has released the Triangle Region Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Plan and Goals, and is now inviting public feedback on their strategies to reduce the reliance on single-occupancy vehicles for travel in the triangle.

The public comment period is open until December 10th.

The TDM Plan has been in existence for over a decade, since the North Caroline Department of Transportation adopted a statewide TDM Plan in 2004.

An update is needed now for multiple reasons according to DCHC MPO Transportation Planner Dale McKeel. “First, the Triangle TDM Program has surpassed its original goal of 25% reduction in growth of vehicle miles traveled for many years and needs a more challenging goal. Second, Senate Bill 953 has expired and, in the absence of any new goals, it is important to revisit and update this program’s goals,” McKeel said. “Third, with new technology-based mobility entrants, such as Uber and Lyft, the arrival of new modes such as e-scooters, concerns about congestion, and adverse impacts on health from increasing vehicular traffic, it is critical that the Triangle TDM Program makes itself more relevant to the changing transportation landscape. Finally, the Triangle TDM Program has historically relied on vehicle miles traveled as the measurement of its success, though the program provides many additional benefits, such as reduced congestion, better environmental quality, reduced road construction, and better public health and safety. It is important to communicate these benefits to promote alternate commuting and lessen future anticipated challenges in the region arising from population increases, climate change impacts, and technological advances.”

According to McKeel, in 2006 and 2007, organizations in the Triangle region came together to create the original Triangle Region Seven-Year Long Range TDM Plan. This plan had a single goal of reducing annual growth in vehicle miles traveled by 25% to support Senate Bill 953. The Triangle Region TDM Plan was first updated in 2014 to revise the list of activities and update the hotspots, which are targeted priority areas for funding under the program. The latest plan update now underway is expected to be completed in early 2020.

To review the new proposed TDM Plan and Goals, click here.

The public comment period is open until Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Comments should be submitted directly to McKeel at Dale.McKeel@DurhamNC.gov or at (919) 560-4366, extension 36421.