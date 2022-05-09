RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh could see some major upgrades in the coming months.

City planners are working on a final design for the road improvement project. The project will run on Lake Wheeler Road from South Saunders Street to Maywood Avenue, near Dix Park and the Fuller Heights neighborhood. The goal is to make the stretch safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Lake Wheeler Road is currently a two-lane street without turn lanes, sidewalks, or bike lanes. The city says when drivers wait to turn left onto a side street or the interstate, they block the travel lane which can lead to rear-end crashes.

Improvements will include the addition of a center median, intersection improvements like a roundabout, protected bike lanes, and sidewalks.

The city will open up a new survey to take input from residents. That survey runs from May 10 to June 1. That survey will be posted on the project website starting Tuesday.

The design for this project is scheduled to conclude this summer. The timeline for construction is yet to be determined. In a November meeting, city staff said there was no timeline because funding had not been secured yet.

The project comes as a result of the Dix Edge Area Study. The study’s purpose was to develop a growth plan for the area south of Dorthea Dix Park for the next 20 years.

Findings from the study and related surveys will help guide city leaders on how to budget for things like roads, housing, and greenway connections. The study focused on the Caraleigh, Fuller Heights, Wheeler Crossing, Carolina Pines, Wheeler Park, Walnut Terrace, and Gateway Park neighborhoods.