Plans set to begin phase three of the Higgins Greenway in Cary

Cary, NC (WNCN) – The town of Cary is ready to move forward with phase three of the Higgins Greenway.

Phase three would extend the greenway from Union Street to Kildaire Farm Road near Cary Elementary and Kary Struffolino Park. Town officials said construction could start by 2021.

Right now, the Higgins Greenway goes from SW Maynard Road to Union Street. Phase three would better connect the community to downtown destinations.

According to project plans, it would run along a mostly wooded corridor next to residential developments and through the property of two churches.

A public meeting is happening on Monday, December 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Herb Young Community Center.

There will be a presentation and a chance for residents to learn about the project’s progress since the last meeting in 2018.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now