Play it carefully when contacted by a debt collector – it could be a scammer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you have bills that are past due, you might be contacted by someone claiming to be a debt collector, because scammers often impersonate them to get you to send them money.

In many cases, the scammers are just throwing darts at a target, assuming the person they contact has unpaid bills or that the person won’t realize they don’t owe anybody money.

If someone claiming to be a debt collector calls you, it’s best to play it carefully.

“Do not give out your personal information because they could be an out-and-out fraudster trying to steal your information,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They also could be trying to steal your money.”

So instead of answering questions – ask the person on the phone:

What company they represent

How do you reach that firm by phone

What is their mailing address

What debt are they calling you about

Whom do you owe it to

What is the amount

“All of this is information they have to tell you and you are entitled to know,” said Stein. “If they are not giving you that information, do not send them money.”

Fake debt collectors will use social media to contact you but so will legitimate debt collectors.

In North Carolina, collection agencies are allowed to use social media to contact you about a debt, but there are limitations, said Stein.

“They cannot put a public comment on your social media saying you owe a debt, it has to be a direct message,” said Stein. “They also have to inform you how you can opt-out.”

In North Carolina, debt collectors also have to abide by specific rules if they call you on the phone:

They can’t harass you

They can’t use bad language

They can’t issue threats

They can’t pretend to be someone they are not

Sometimes a debt collection notice comes in the mail. If you get one like that – scrutinize it carefully.

If they send you a letter, it needs to have a license number on it somewhere.

“All debt collectors need to be licensed,” said Stein. “You can confirm online that the debt collector is entitled to do business here in North Carolina.

In this state, the North Carolina Department of Insurance regulates and supervises all collection agency licenses. You can use this link to check out a license number.

In many cases, a fake debt collector will use high-pressure tactics to create a sense of urgency to get you to act.

Remember, you control the narrative.

If you feel your emotions are being manipulated, take a break and talk to someone you trust about what’s happening to get a better perspective.

If it’s a real debt collector, they can wait. You don’t need to be pressured into making a commitment to send money to someone you aren’t sure about.