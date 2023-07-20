DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – Damaged homes, downed trees and lots of debris. The clean-up process in Nash County is underway after an EF3 tornado tore through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Doris Harrison was cooking and doing laundry when she said the sky went black and things started to fall.

“I just started praying and talking to God, I told God, ‘Please don’t let me die like this,'” Harrison said.

The Dortches home that Harrison lived in for close to three decades now has a damaged roof, and she said there are several holes and trees in the house.

“I just heard something tremble and I said, ‘oh God,’ and I looked out my kitchen window, it was black,” Harrison said. “When I say black, it was black, so I just fell down the side of the backdoor and started praying beside my refrigerator because I was scared to try to move anywhere else because by that time my windows on the back fell out, every last one of them on my back.”

Andre David said the storm came so suddenly that he didn’t even have time to take shelter. He was outside setting up for services at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.

“I was underneath a tent with a porch on my back pulling me forward so I had to hold on,” David said.

Power crews worked into the evening to restore power. Throughout the day, other crews redirected traffic with stoplights out, or halted traffic completely due to debris blocking roads.

In the City of Rocky Mount, Fire Chief Darvin Moore said the northern part of the city was hit the hardest.

“We’re relieved that the storm did not have any major loss or damage to life, and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the families affected by this storm,” Moore said.

As of late Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the City of Rocky Mount said 235 customers remained without power, which is down from 3,200 earlier in the day. The spokesperson said those remaining customers likely would not have power back until Thursday morning.

The American Red Cross has a shelter at Red Oak Baptist Church, located at 5515 Red Oak Rd. in Red Oak. Red Cross officials said people evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for everyone in their family, including the following: