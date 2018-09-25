News

PNC Arena holding job fair for work during Hurricanes and NC State games

Posted: Sep 25, 2018

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 06:42 PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - PNC Arena is looking for more than 150 people work during the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State University basketball games.

A job fair is planned for Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the arena.

For most of the jobs, applicants will need to be at least 18-years-old.

But there are a few positions available for those over 16.

Click here for more details about the job fair:  www.thepncarena.com/employment

