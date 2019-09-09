Police: 1 nabbed after trio robs Domino’s and targets another in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one man after they say a trio robbed a pizza shop, tried to rob another pizzeria and then robbed a man cutting grass along a Fayetteville road early Sunday.

The incident began just after 1:05 a.m. when the Domino’s Pizza in the 5000 block of Raeford Road was robbed, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Police said three men wearing ski masks and carrying a handgun robbed the business and a worker.

The trio fled in a late-model black Ford F-150 pickup truck, police said.

A robbery attempt just before 1:40 a.m. at a Domino’s in the 8000 block of Cliffdale Road was foiled by the manager.

The manager had been told of the previous theft and locked the front door when he saw “a suspicious black Ford F-150,” the news release said.

The trio then fled the second Domino’s.

“A short distance away, at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Rim Road, a male victim was cutting the grass,” according to the news release, which did not explain why the man was cutting grass at such an hour.

The group then robbed the man of a handgun and again fled in the truck, which police later learned was stolen from Hope Mills, according to the news release.

While responding to the robbery of the man cutting grass, police saw the truck on Raeford Road.

“As units attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects began to jump from the vehicle to flee from the officers,” the release said.

Mckenzie Ryan Williams, 24, was the only one in the group captured, police said.

Williams is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods/property, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of either suspect is asked to contact either Detective R. Vernon with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525, or Detective R. Southerland at (910) 709-1851, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

