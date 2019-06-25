Police: 27-year-old calls 911 after shooting 72-year-old boyfriend in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman called 911 and said she shot her boyfriend Monday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Jennifer Dandron with the WPD said that the 911 call center received a report of a man being shot at around 11:30 p.m. Shortly afterward, Lacey Felton also called 911 and told dispatchers that she had shot her boyfriend.

The 72-year-old victim was located in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue. with a gunshot wound to the groin area. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There is no word on his condition as of Tuesday morning.

Felton, 27, was taken into custody at her residence in the 400 block of Racine Drive and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

