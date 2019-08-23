Altercation leads to shooting in Durham, man suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 5000-block of N.C. Highway 55 shortly after 10:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

An adult male was shot during an altercation with another man, police said. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 5000-block of N.C. Highway 55 is home to hotels and restaurants, but police did not say if the shooting occurred at any of those places.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. They have not released his name at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now