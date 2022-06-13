HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for help identifying three people following what investigators said was an “incident” at the Walmart in Hillsborough.

The Hillsborough Police Department posted images to Facebook early Monday of three individuals and a car.

Police said the individuals are likely connected to shoplifting at the store located near the Interstate-85, Highway 86 interchange.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator St. Pierre; 919-296-9533, van.stpierre@hillsboroughnc.gov.