RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina school bus driver is charged with driving while impaired after an accident in which a construction worker was hit. News outlets report Raleigh police responded to a report late Friday morning of an accident west of downtown. There were no children on the bus, but police said the bus hit a construction worker, who suffered injuries to his legs. Officers charged the bus driver with operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle. The driver has been removed from driving duties for the Wake County Public School System and is suspended pending an investigation.