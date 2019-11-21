Police: Child held at gunpoint during carjacking at Tennessee grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A carjacker attacked a police K-9 with an ice scraper after crashing a car stolen at gunpoint from a stranger and her young son outside of a Hermitage grocery store, Metro police say.

According to police, a woman and her 11-year-old son were shopping at the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage around 11 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed a man following them.

The woman told officers the man approached her and asked what kind of vehicle she owned. When she told him to leave them alone, she said he grabbed her son and escorted the two outside into the parking lot.

Police said Officer Gordon Stovall, who had just gotten off-duty and was still in uniform, pulled into the parking lot in his marked patrol car to pick up some items from the store. At that point, he saw the woman waving her hands in the air. Officer Stovall approached and said he saw the man holding the child and what appeared to be a handgun.

The officer reportedly drew his weapon and attempted to deescalate the situation. Officer Stovall said the man ordered the woman to get into her car and drive it to him, so she did. When she got out, the man pushed the child away, jumped into the car and drove off, police explained.

Officer Stovall pursued the carjacker until about 11:45 p.m., when the suspect crashed at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Munn Road, rolling the stolen vehicle into the woods.

(Photo: WKRN)

A K-9 officer then bit the carjacker in the leg, so the suspect used an ice scraper from the vehicle to attack the dog, investigators explained. The suspect, identified by police as Devan Thompson, was taken into custody.

Investigators said Thompson, 31, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The charges against him include aggravated assault, theft of vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, assault on an officer and felon in possession of a handgun.

Devan Thompson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The K-9 officer did not have any serious injuries, police revealed. They added the woman and the child who were carjacked were unharmed and did not appear to know the suspect.

