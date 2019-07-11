Police confirm alligator living in Chicago lagoon

CHICAGO (CBS NEWSPATH) – Chicago police say went to Humboldt Park Lagoon Wednesday to confirm the strange resident that everyone is talking about on social media.

Officials couldn’t say how the reptile got there.

However, alligator traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed.

Authorities say the animal was expected to be trapped and taken to a zoo for veterinary evaluation.

In the U.S., alligators normally live in the southern and southeast part of the country.

Alligators favor warm weather climates such as Florida but have been known to survive temporarily in the cold through a process similar to hibernation.

