Police department reminds residents to “put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox”

TANEYTOWN, MD (WNCN)– The Taneytown Police Department in Maryland is reminding people put on their pants when checking their mail.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The pants warning wasn’t the first coronavirus-related problem the police department has posted about.

“😷 New Police Problem: With everybody wearing masks we can’t determine if you’re trying to #StopTheSpread or rob the store 😷 #Got99Problems,” one of the department’s posts said on Facebook.

The police department’s humor-led posts also serve as helpful reminders on what you can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus.