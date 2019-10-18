Police: Fayetteville mall shooting possible road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Fayetteville mall.

Police confirm one person was shot in the leg near Cross Creek Mall Friday afternoon. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

FPD officers are on scene at the Cross Creek Mall investigating a non-life threatening shooting. Please avoid the area until further notice. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) October 18, 2019

Police are investigating as a possible road rage incident. CBS 17’s Kayla Strayer confirms police are still looking for a suspect.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

