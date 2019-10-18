Police: Fayetteville mall shooting possible road rage incident

Breaking News
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Fayetteville mall.

Police confirm one person was shot in the leg near Cross Creek Mall Friday afternoon. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating as a possible road rage incident. CBS 17’s Kayla Strayer confirms police are still looking for a suspect.

