Police: Fayetteville mall shooting possible road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Fayetteville mall.
Police confirm one person was shot in the leg near Cross Creek Mall Friday afternoon. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police are investigating as a possible road rage incident. CBS 17’s Kayla Strayer confirms police are still looking for a suspect.
CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.
- Study: More parents getting vaccine exemptions for kindergarten-age kids
- NC State students react to alum Christina Koch’s historic spacewalk on Friday morning
- Man lights up seeing wife of 72 years dressed up for their anniversary photoshoot
- J&J recalls baby powder for possible asbestos
- Silver Alert issued in search for missing 91-year-old woman
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now