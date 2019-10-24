Police: Florida woman dislocates 10-year-old son’s jaw because he wouldn’t stop playing Fortnite

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Daytona woman is accused of dislocating her 10-year-old’s jaw because he wouldn’t stop playing Fortnite.

According to a police report, around 5 p.m. Wednesday 35-year-old Ann Perugia told her son to get off his video games and take a shower.

The 10-year-old told police “he forgot to do as he was told” and said after 10 minutes passed, his mother came to his room and asked if he’d taken a shower. He responded “no.”

Police say the child then got up and started walking towards the bathroom when Perugia got angry and followed him in there. When the two were in the bathroom, the child said Perugia punched him with a closed fist, dislocating his jaw.

The police report also states the child had scratches around his body caused by Perugia.

Police say after Perugia punched her son, she stated she was going to call the boy’s father so he could pick the boy up.

The father, Brian Butler, told police when he arrived at Perugia’s house, he saw the 10-year-old standing outside with a bag of clothes and shoes. Perugia then came outside and told Butler to take his child and leave.

According to police, when they spoke with Perugia, she said she picked her son up from school and allowed him to play Fortnite with his friends. When she told him to get in the shower, he told her no. After the child finally got up to go to the bathroom, she followed him, asking what his attitude was for and he replied, “I hate you and you don’t do anything for me.”

Police say Perugia left the room and called the boy’s father, but did not mention punching her son.

The 10-year-old is now staying with his aunt since his father does not have full custody.

Perugia was arrested and is charged with aggravated child abuse with physical injury.

