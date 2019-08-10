Police: Goldsboro parking lot scuffle leaves woman with broken arm

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Friday afternoon scuffle in Goldsboro between four individuals resulted in one woman being hospitalized, police said.

Goldsboro police say around 1:49 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1140 Tommy’s Rd. in reference to reports of a fight and shots fired in the parking lot.

Callers at the scene advised that the fight involved approximately four people and that at least one was seen running from the scene.

Police say an investigation revealed that bond agents Byron Thompson and Joquita Rivers from 1st Action Bail Bonding were attempting to take Tony Patrick into custody for bond surrender.

When the agents confronted Patrick as he sat in a vehicle driven by a Meghan Coble, a physical altercation ensued.

Coble then drove off, striking the bond agents’ vehicle while Thompson was partially hanging inside of Coble’s vehicle.

Police say Coble drove to the opposite side of the parking lot and stopped. During this time, Thompson’s handgun fell from its holster, struck the sound, and discharged one round.

Patrick fled on foot but was taken into custody by Thompson a short distance away.

No one was injured as a result of the accidental discharge of the firearm. Police say Coble suffered a possible broken arm during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Thompson’s handgun was seized pending further investigation. Charges resulting from the incident are also pending, police say.

