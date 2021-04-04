Police ID fired Walmart worker accused of crashing car into NC store

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Police identified a 32-year-old Charlotte man as the former Walmart employee who drove his car into the store near Concord Mills early Friday morning.

Officials said Lacy Cordell Gentry drove his 2015 Volkswagen Passat through the front doors of the store on Thunder Road just before 6 a.m. Friday and continued to drive through the store.

Police said he caused substantial damage and endangered store employees.

Walmart confirmed that Gentry was a former employee at the store, but he had not been employed since early February.

Authorties said no one was injured.

Gentry has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges related to the damage of property.

He is currently being held under a $100,000 bond.

Walmart said the store will remain closed until further notice as employees prepare it to open.