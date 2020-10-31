Police ID man killed in Fayetteville pedestrian crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say 32-year-old Brandon Fluckers of the 6400 block Whitehall Drive was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday night.

Authorities responded to Cliffdale Road near Lansdowne Road just after 10 p.m.

According to police, Fluckers was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene.

Fluckers was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPD (8477).