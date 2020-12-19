Police ID man killed in I-440 crash Friday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to a Raleigh Police Department wreck report, Christopher Howell Oakley of Raleigh was killed after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 440 eastbound Friday night.

Police say Oakley ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, then swerved left across all four lanes and struck the concrete median barrier. Oakley then swerved right, crossing all four lanes again and the vehicle came to a rest on the right side of the road, out of the travel lanes.

According to an NCDOT TIMS alert Friday night, Interstate 440 eastbound was closed between Exit 7 (US-70/Glenwood Avenue) and Exit 8 (Six Forks Road). The exit from Glenwood Avenue to I-440 east were also closed.

Oakley died as a result of the crash.

No one else was inside the vehicle.