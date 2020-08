RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 29-year-old Martin Dexter Penny was killed in a shooting in the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Penny who was suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP